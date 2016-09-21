By Helen Burkett Prencke
On Tuesday, September 13, the Hospital staff and members of the community gathered at the Pavilion to celebrate the Appling Healthcare System’s 65th Anniversary and the Pavilion’s 8th Anniversary. CEO Ray Leadbetter delivered a timeline of events from the initial planning of the hospital to its current condition. He also mentioned the current construction, which is part of ongoing growth and advancement within the hospital itself.
The plaque dedicated to the families and groups who helped furnish the Pavilion when it opened in 2008.
65 Years of Service for Appling Heatlhcare and Eight Years for the Pavilion
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)