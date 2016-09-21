The plaque dedicated to the families and groups who helped furnish the Pavilion when it opened in 2008.

65 Years of Service for Appling Heatlhcare and Eight Years for the Pavilion

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
By Helen Burkett Prencke

On Tuesday, September 13, the Hospital staff and members of the community gathered at the Pavilion to celebrate the Appling Healthcare System’s 65th Anniversary and the Pavilion’s 8th Anniversary. CEO Ray Leadbetter delivered a timeline of events from the initial planning of the hospital to its current condition. He also mentioned the current construction, which is part of ongoing growth and advancement within the hospital itself.
Melba Webb, Pavilion Administrator, presented a plaque dedicated to the families and community members who helped to furnish the Pavilion when it opened in 2008.

Finally, Peggy Miles thanked everyone on behalf of the Hospital Authority Board for their hard work at the hospital as well as everyone for coming together to celebrate this occasion. Light refreshments were then enjoyed. On a side table laminated Baxley News-Banners from 1951 were on display highlighting the hospital’s beginnings. Guests were encouraged to read them and see how far the hospital has grown since its opening in 1951.

A group of hospital employees listen to Mr. Leadbetter orate the timeline of events in the hospital’s history.
