Roberto Castillo, Jr., age 56, of Vidalia died Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Appling HealthCare System.
Mr. Castillo was born October 24, 1959 in Laredo, Texas to the late Roberto Castillo, Sr. and Celestina Villegas Castillo. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaida Castillo and an uncle, Antonio Villegas, Sr.
Survivors include daughters, Jessica Cortes of Baxley, Amanda Florez of Vidalia and Klarissa Castillo of Lyons; sons, Roberto Castillo III of Columbia , SC, and Wilfredo Castillo, of Laredo, TX; mother, Celestina Castillo of Laredo, TX; sisters, Juana Bustos of San Antonio, TX, Veronica Villegas of Corpus Christi, TX, Armandina Castro, Graciela Vasquez and Celia Castillo all of Laredo, TX; brother, Raul Castillo of Laredo, TX; special aunt, Maria Villegas of Vidalia; 13 grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services were held Thursday, September 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Justin McLellan officiated.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the memorial service.
Arrangements were the under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.