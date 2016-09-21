Annie Graham Edwards

Annie Graham Edwards, 92, died suddenly Saturday (September 10, 2016) at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.
She was born in Graham and had lived most of her life in Hazlehurst and Baxley but had lived the past several years in Waycross with her granddaughter.  She was a former bookkeeper with Triple H and Cook and Company of Hazlehurst.  She also attended Kettle Creek Church and enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggard on TV. 

Mrs. Edwards was a daughter of the late John Graham and Mary Bell Williams Graham; she was married to the late Russell Underwood of Hazlehurst and W.C. Edwards of Eastman and also preceded in death by her brother, John Graham, Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Mary Nell Thomas Brewer (Gerald) of Eatonton; three grandchildren, Brooks Summerlin of Hazlehurst, Sheri Summerlin Newman (David) of Waycross, and Brandon Summerlin (Sharmin) of Lilburn and three great grandchildren, Scott Newman, Brittany Newman, and Zaydon Summerlin.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (September 14, 2016) at Kettle Creek Church.  Burial followed in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery.  The family received friends Tuesday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
