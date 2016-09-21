At age 96, Emma Lou Knight Jones died peacefully on 09/12/2016 at the Daybreak Hospice Unit in Kennesaw. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Cleveland Jones, parents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Holland Knight (Sarah Claudia Tillman), and by siblings, Gervis Knight (Etheleen), Orville Knight (Corrine), Lehman Knight, Clemmie Knight Smith (Charles), Royce Knight (Della Mae), Erwin Knight (Louise), Betz Knight, and infant Josephine Knight.
She is survived by sons, Jerome Jones and his wife, Dee Dee; Jerry Jones and his wife, Carla and by numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Emma Lou was born in Appling County in 1920 and was a graduate of Surrency High School, Georgia State College for Women and George Peabody College in Nashville, TN. A lifelong teacher and librarian, she spent most of her working life with Duval County Schools in Jacksonville, FL. She was a member of the Murray Hill United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Having lived a long and useful life, she will be interred in a graveside service in Jacksonville at a time to be determined.