Baxley City Council approves the City of Baxley’s FY2017 budget

Other actions taken by council members was the unanimous approval of the following:
• City Manager Jeff Baxley’s recommendation to award the widening and reclamation/resurfacing of Tollison Street to GA Asphalt Producers, who had the winning bid of $84,730.00. The other bid received was from Everett Dykes in the amount of $132,700.00. Baxley commented that the city would be receiving money from the state to pay in part and also using LMIG (Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant) funds for the project.
• To set a public hearing date of October 11 at 6:00 p.m. to hear public comments on:
- An application for annexation filed on the Estate of Montene H. Morris by Lennox M. Morris, co-executor and Kathy M. Deen, co-executor, requesting the property located on Sammy Lane, Scott Drive and Lawanna Drive, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting District #3.
- An application for zoning amendment filed by Silvia Ramos, located at 679 Simpson Drive from the present Industrial (I-1) Zone to a Residential (R-20) Zone.
• To approve the errors and omissions in the amount of -$1,447.27 to the tax digest.
• To authorize Mayor Rigdon’s execution of a quit claim deed to the County for the Health Department property. (The city is donating the property for the project.)
• To approve the recommendation from Baxley concerning the Fire Chief position to appoint Trampis Carter effective September 14. Carter is currently the Assistant Fire Chief.
