Baxley City Council approves the City of Baxley’s FY2017 budget

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Comments (0)
By Steve Simmons

On Tuesday, September 13, City of Baxley council members voted unanimously to adopt a resolution approving the City of Baxley’s FY2017 budget. Highlights of the FY2017 budget include the General Fund- Total Revenue of $3,789,180.00, Total Expenditures of $3,789,180.00, Utilities- Total Revenue of $1,847,300.00 and Total Expenditures of $2,164,060.00.
Other actions taken by council members was the unanimous approval of the following:

• City Manager Jeff Baxley’s recommendation to award the widening and reclamation/resurfacing of Tollison Street to GA Asphalt Producers, who had the winning bid of $84,730.00. The other bid received was from Everett Dykes in the amount of $132,700.00. Baxley commented that the city would be receiving money from the state to pay in part and also using LMIG (Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant) funds for the project.

• To set a public hearing date of October 11 at 6:00 p.m. to hear public comments on:

- An application for annexation filed on the Estate of Montene H. Morris by Lennox M. Morris, co-executor and Kathy M. Deen, co-executor, requesting the property located on Sammy Lane, Scott Drive and Lawanna Drive, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting District #3.

- An application for zoning amendment filed by Silvia Ramos, located at 679 Simpson Drive from the present Industrial (I-1) Zone to a Residential (R-20) Zone.

• To approve the errors and omissions in the amount of -$1,447.27 to the tax digest.

• To authorize Mayor Rigdon’s execution of a quit claim deed to the County for the Health Department property. (The city is donating the property for the project.)

• To approve the recommendation from Baxley concerning the Fire Chief position to appoint Trampis Carter effective September 14. Carter is currently the Assistant Fire Chief.

For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner