Sheriff and Sheriff-elect asks community to help with drug war

In the last few days Appling County has lost three young people. Three deaths have been contributed to drugs and law enforcement needs your help. You cannot say that drug use will not affect your family. Drugs do not have a respect for persons.
The first defense in the war on drugs is to stop using them. If we have no users, there would be no dealers. Most drug users will tell you they can stop any time, but death is not a good way to stop. Appling County has had, does have and will have a drug problem until every citizen decides to join in the drug war.
-Message from Appling County Sheriff Benny Deloach and Sheriff-elect Mark Melton.
Other incidents
On September 6, deputies answered a call to the County Maintenance Shop in reference to a prank. An employee found a video camera mounted in the female restroom. Investigation revealed the camera was set up as a prank/joke. The camera was never in operation.
Sept. 8, answered a call to Parker’s Convenience Store/Surrency in reference to a theft. An employee/cashier stated she was distracted by two males that entered the store. One of the men stole three $10.00 lottery tickets. Investigation continues.
Sept. 9, answered a call to Branch Road in reference to a dog bite. The complainant stated he was at a residence that had a Beware of Dog sign, but got out at the residence. A German Shepard dog bit the complainant on his leg. The complainant went to Appling ER, was treated and released. The dog owner was notified and the owner stated the dog was up to date on all shots.
Sept. 9, answered a call to Appling ER in reference to an assault. The complainant stated she went to her ex-boyfriend’s residence to get her puppy. She stated her ex-boyfriend hit her several times, but she did not want to press charges.
Sept. 10, answered a call to Penny Morris Road in reference to a theft, which led to the arrest of Anthony Dallas Howard, 22, of Baxley. Howard was charged with duty upon striking fixture, failure to provide assistance, criminal damage to property and theft by taking.
Sept. 10, answered a call to Hill Top Road in reference to a civil matter. The complainant and a subject had a difference on the ownership of a dog.
Sept. 10, answered a call to U.S. Highway 1 North in reference to suicide threats. The complainant stated he had thoughts of suicide. Complainant went to the Appling ER for mental evaluation.
Sept. 10, answered a call to Appling ER in reference to a dog bite victim. A male two-year-old child was bit by a dog while holding a kitten. The owner of the dog stated the dog has had no shots and would be isolated for ten days.
Sept. 11, answered a call to Ed Carter Road in reference to a dispute. The complainant stated a neighbor’s horse continues to come on his property, eats his cow hay and feed and continues to run in the neighborhood. The owner of the horse stated the land the horse is on is not the complainant’s.
Sept. 11, answered a call to Luckie Street in reference to a forgery/elder abuse. The complainant stated a subject took a check, forged her name and cashed the check. Deputies talked with the offender and the offender paid the complainant all monies due on 9-13-16.
Sept. 11, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report a possible child molestation. The complainant stated her eight-year-old daughter had been molested while in another county visiting relatives. DFACS was notified and the case was turned over to Toombs County Sheriff’s Office due to incident location. Investigation continues.
