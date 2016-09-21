County Commissioners meet

Nobody came forward for the Public Input portion of the meeting. Also, no Old Business needed to be discussed.
In New Business, the Employment Incentive Program (EIP) Resolution was approved. This program would help low income people in Appling County receive job training.
The FY2017 Budget was approved as presented.
County Manager Lee Lewis presented resolutions for approval regarding the 2016 Millage Rate: County- 12.77 mils, School- 14.60 mils, Fire- 0.47 mils coming to a grand total of 27.84 mils. This also was approved.
The 2017 LMIG Bid Results included a unanimous approval of GA Asphalt receiving the bid for the 1.6 mile long Thornton Road LMIG Project. Dykes Grassing received the bid for the Sumner, Ben Carter, Ed Carter and Deen’s Landing Road (portion) LMIG Project which involves deep patching, resurfacing and spot overlays. Because the bids received are lower than preliminarily estimated, funding is available to resurface County Farm Road. This will be a joint project between the City of Baxley and Appling County. The City will resurface from Crowder Street to the city line while the County will pick up at the city line and continue the project to the Recreation Complex, possibly beyond as far as funding allows.
The Board approved the Speed Ordinance as presented by Manager Lewis.
The Commissioners approved a higher compensation for the Board of Tax Assessors. Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson moved to increase the Board of Assessors compensation from $80.00 per month to $125.00 per month should members pass their certification. Commissioner Ronnie Rentz seconded this motion.
