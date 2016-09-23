I was sitting on the bed grading essays when Larry called to me from the kitchen.
“Hey, Mae, is it raining?” he asked.
“I don’t think so,” I replied. “I was just looking out the window and didn’t see any sign of rain. The Weather Channel did promise a 50% chance tonight at 11:00, for whatever that’s worth.”
“Hey, I checked and it is raining,” Larry called from the back door. “I wish it would rain like this all night.”
“It won’t,” I said. “It never rains in Pine Grove anymore.”
The rain lasted maybe 3 minutes and spattered the back deck—spattered drops here and there on the floor and the cat. She didn’t even run for shelter, just sat patiently washing her face with her paws and waiting for it to stop. She might not have even noticed the inconsequential drops that fell around her. Our ground is so dry that it feels like powder between my fingers. Hermine came along and gave us a great dose of welcome water, but it soaked right on through this sandy soil of ours.
I am so weary of the drought and the heat. So weary.
Every night around 7 p.m., I turn on the television to see what’s going on in the world and the screen invariably fills with a huge Clinton or Trump face. Whichever face appears is usually accusing the other of lying, racism, thievery, scamming the public, etc. Have you ever noticed how scowling transforms a face, making it an ugly thing to behold? I listen as long as I can stand it and then fast forward to the next segment. Ah, now I get to listen to the latest polls telling me which candidate is ahead and by how much. I don’t know much about polls, but I know enough not to trust them. Fifty or so days remain before the election and so much can happen. Some new event might rise higher than the Birther episode or Hillary’s pneumonia. Who knows?
