To concur is not to agree

Under normal circumstances, I’m not one to revisit a futile issue as, in the words of my late mother, “If somebody doesn’t want to hear you, it doesn’t make any difference how loud or how many times you say it.”
I do, however, feel the need to clarify the position established in last week’s column about the NFL player, Colin Kaepernick’s protest during presentation of the national anthem. Some readers mistakenly assumed I am not patriotic or that I’m unsympathetic to the sacrifices of veterans, military service personnel and the country’s first responders simply because I stated Kaepernick, or any citizen of the United States, has the right to stage a protest.
My position remains the same, as detailed by the First Amendment of the U. S. Constitution; the document that establishes the “indelible” rights of every citizen. The point simply being made that we are conceded the notion of protesting against anything perceived as unjust or discriminatory. As documented by the disproportionately large number of incidents wherein Black youth are dying at the hands of police, I was simply establishing the point that Kaepernick has the right to protest.
Consequently, I don’t exactly agree with Kaepernick’s method of protest as the national anthem pays homage to countless individuals who died defending the honor of our country, the flag, and Constitution. It is my general effort to shy away from mention of personal associations but in this case I find it necessary to point out a sibling and number of close relatives who work in law enforcement, a son who was awarded a purple heart during combat for service in the United States Marine Corp, and a nephew who served in the U. S. Army and now works in Intelligence for the United States government.
For any individual to question the integrity of another’s commitment to this country based upon a difference of opinion is, well, truly unpatriotic. The thing that makes soldiers and first defenders heroes stems from their willingness to sacrifice safety and/or life in defense of the rights of individuals who may not agree with their moral standards. When a soldier goes to war and fights for the rights of the very people who protest the mere act of war or a police officer rescues the same person with whom he was involved in a car chase after their vehicle slams into a light pole they don’t have the luxury of weighing their options due to an obligation to the duty sworn to uphold.
