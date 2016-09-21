Billy G. Howard

To concur is not to agree

Posted by
Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Comments (0)
Under normal circumstances, I’m not one to revisit a futile issue as, in the words of my late mother, “If somebody doesn’t want to hear you, it doesn’t make any difference how loud or how many times you say it.”
I do, however, feel the need to clarify the position established in last week’s column about the NFL player, Colin Kaepernick’s protest during presentation of the national anthem. Some readers mistakenly assumed I am not patriotic or that I’m unsympathetic to the sacrifices of veterans, military service personnel and the country’s first responders simply because I stated Kaepernick, or any citizen of the United States, has the right to stage a protest.

My position remains the same, as detailed by the First Amendment of the U. S. Constitution; the document that establishes the “indelible” rights of every citizen. The point simply being made that we are conceded the notion of protesting against anything perceived as unjust or discriminatory. As documented by the disproportionately large number of incidents wherein Black youth are dying at the hands of police, I was simply establishing the point that Kaepernick has the right to protest.

Consequently, I don’t exactly agree with Kaepernick’s method of protest as the national anthem pays homage to countless individuals who died defending the honor of our country, the flag, and Constitution. It is my general effort to shy away from mention of personal associations but in this case I find it necessary to point out a sibling and number of close relatives who work in law enforcement, a son who was awarded a purple heart during combat for service in the United States Marine Corp, and a nephew who served in the U. S. Army and now works in Intelligence for the United States government.

For any individual to question the integrity of another’s commitment to this country based upon a difference of opinion is, well, truly unpatriotic. The thing that makes soldiers and first defenders heroes stems from their willingness to sacrifice safety and/or life in defense of the rights of individuals who may not agree with their moral standards. When a soldier goes to war and fights for the rights of the very people who protest the mere act of war or a police officer rescues the same person with whom he was involved in a car chase after their vehicle slams into a light pole they don’t have the luxury of weighing their options due to an obligation to the duty sworn to uphold.

For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner