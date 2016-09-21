Pictured above is Pirate (1) Ricky Carter running while (4) Khalil Russell blocks.

Pirates win thriller over Wayne County, homecoming next

By Matt Gardner

The Appling County Pirates (2-1) traveled to Jesup on September 16 to face the Wayne County Yellow Jackets (0-4) and came away with a 39-38 thrilling victory in front of a packed house. The Pirates will next host the Statesboro Blue Devils (0-4) for homecoming this Friday night, September 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Statesboro is coming off a 16-20 loss to Effingham (2-2) on September 16. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, www.ghsfha.org, this will be the seventh meeting between the Pirates and Blue Devils with the Pirates having lost all seven previous meetings. The first matchup came on October 21, 1955, 0-31 loss, and the most recent matchup was a 28-29 game on November 10, 1989.

Scoring highlights

After falling down 0-17 in the first quarter Pirate quarterback Keelan Crosby scored on a three-yard touchdown run and after the extra point was converted by William Jaramillo the score was 7-17 at the 8:35 mark in the second quarter.

The Pirates next score, a one-yard touchdown run by Crosby, brought the Pirates within 14-17 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter.

After a Wayne County field goal, Jaramillo converted a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to bring the Pirates to within 17-20.

The Pirates gained the lead, 24-20, with 52.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter on another one-yard touchdown run by Crosby.

