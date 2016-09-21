By Matt Gardner
The Appling County Pirates (2-1) traveled to Jesup on September 16 to face the Wayne County Yellow Jackets (0-4) and came away with a 39-38 thrilling victory in front of a packed house. The Pirates will next host the Statesboro Blue Devils (0-4) for homecoming this Friday night, September 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Pictured above is Pirate (1) Ricky Carter running while (4) Khalil Russell blocks.
Pirates win thriller over Wayne County, homecoming next
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)