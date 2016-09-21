Lady Pirates win against Long County

The Lady Pirates won a region game against Long County on Thursday, September 9 by a score of 12-4. Leading batters were Katie Roberts (2-3), Jessi Stallings (2-3) and Malarie Peacock (4-4) with a two-run homerun. Bre Sellers also pitched her way to her third region win, allowing only four hits. The Lady Pirates are 3-0 in region play.
The Lady Pirates picked up their first region win on Tuesday, August 30 against Pierce County with a score of 4-1. Leading batters for the game were Maddi Hand (2-2), Kagon Carter (2-3), Morgan Padgett (1-2) and Malarie Peacock (1-3) with a solo homerun. Bre Sellers gained her first region win giving up only 4 hits. The Lady Pirates then traveled to Tattnall County on Wednesday, September 7 and added another region win with a score of 8-3. Leading batters were Bre Sellers (3-5), Mattie Bass (2-3), Katie Roberts (2-4), Malarie Peacock (2-5), and Bryce Peacock (2-5). Bre Sellers pitched her way to her second region win of the season.