Lady Pirate (5) Kagon Carter throwing ball into base.

Lady Pirates win against Long County

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, Sports
Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Comments (0)
The Lady Pirates won a region game against Long County on Thursday, September 9 by a score of 12-4. Leading batters were Katie Roberts (2-3), Jessi Stallings (2-3) and Malarie Peacock (4-4) with a two-run homerun. Bre Sellers also pitched her way to her third region win, allowing only four hits. The Lady Pirates are 3-0 in region play.
The Lady Pirates picked up their first region win on Tuesday, August 30 against Pierce County with a score of 4-1. Leading batters for the game were Maddi Hand (2-2), Kagon Carter (2-3), Morgan Padgett (1-2) and Malarie Peacock (1-3) with a solo homerun. Bre Sellers gained her first region win giving up only 4 hits. The Lady Pirates then traveled to Tattnall County on Wednesday, September 7 and added another region win with a score of 8-3.  Leading batters were Bre Sellers (3-5), Mattie Bass (2-3), Katie Roberts (2-4), Malarie Peacock (2-5), and Bryce Peacock (2-5). Bre Sellers pitched her way to her second region win of the season.

Lady Pirates huddle together during game.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner