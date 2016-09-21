Lady Rams Softball starting off with good season

Appling County Middle School’s Lady Rams Softball Team has started their season off with great strides! Both of the Lady Rams teams are practicing daily to prepare for the tough schedule that is lined up for this year’s season. Coaches have put together a hard-working team with the talent, desire and hustle that will be needed to battle their opponents to the finish.
Please come out and show the Lady Rams your support for the remainder of the softball season. The final games of the season will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m., where both the teams will play against Ware County Middle School at the Appling County Recreation Department softball complex.