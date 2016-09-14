Eagles shred Rebels in 54-14 win

On Friday, September 9, the Appling Christian Academy Eagle football team traveled to Sparta to take on John Hancock Academy. This would be the first conference game of the season for the Eagles.
John Hancock Academy jumped out to an early lead as they scored a touchdown on their first possession with the Eagle defense stopping the two-point attempt. Jared Johnson would return the kickoff 27 yards to start the Eagles first drive. Coty Weaver would cap the drive with a three-yard scoring run and Bennie Beasley would run in the two-point conversion.
The Eagle defense would play hard and shut out the Rebels until the last minute of the fourth quarter. The Eagle offense was aggressive with touchdowns from Lucas Waters, Chance Carter and a 65-yard touchdown pass from Chance Carter to tight end Jared Johnson. The Eagles won with a score of 50-14.
The Eagles will play Coastal Homeschool Friday, September 16, for a homecoming game. Come out and support the Eagles. Kickoff will be at 7:30.