Appling County Democratic Committee to meet September 15

The Appling County Democratic Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:00 p.m. at Pizza Inn on South Main Street in Baxley. Guests expected include 12th District Democratic Chair Bill Herring and Joyce Nolin of Augusta who is spearheading a non-partisan campaign to defeat the state takeover of local schools proposed by the “Opportunity School District” amendment to the Georgia Constitution.
Bill Herring will speak on district and state party activities, including the effort to make Georgia competitive for the Hillary Clinton campaign this fall.
Joyce Nolin is a former schoolteacher in the Columbia County school system and a small business owner. She is working to make voters aware of the consequences of allowing complete state control of local public schools as proposed by the Opportunity School District amendment.
Also on the agenda are upcoming county committee and officer elections for the 2017-2018 term.
All are welcome to attend this meeting of the Appling County Democratic Committee. The event is dutch treat. Please pay at the door and join the meeting in the back room.