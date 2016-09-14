In the Pines III is coming soon

By Helen Burkett Prencke

This fall In the Pines will present its third segment in a series of theatrical performances recounting the history of Baxley, Surrency and the surrounding area. The Station No. 7 Band will return to fill the auditorium with sweet southern songs. Familiar faces like Caroline Miller, Will D, Dr. Comas and more will lead us through memories of what happened not so long ago and not so far away.
“Families don’t realize how fascinating their individual stories are—they [stories] are what have molded us into what we are today” said Laurie Upchurch.

Framed in a series of student “reports” each vignette tells a story ranging from the 1930s to the late 1960s. Tales include a tobacco hanging, a visit to Moody Forrest and a high school basketball game. Special recognition will be paid to Mr. Ernest Parker and his work here in Appling County.

The Arts Council of Appling County, Laurie Upchurch and the members of this year’s In the Pines production invite everyone to come sit and laugh with them November 18, 19 and 20 at the ACHS Fine Arts Center. Evening shows will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee will start at 2:00 p.m.
