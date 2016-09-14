By Helen Burkett Prencke
This fall In the Pines will present its third segment in a series of theatrical performances recounting the history of Baxley, Surrency and the surrounding area. The Station No. 7 Band will return to fill the auditorium with sweet southern songs. Familiar faces like Caroline Miller, Will D, Dr. Comas and more will lead us through memories of what happened not so long ago and not so far away.
In the Pines III is coming soon
