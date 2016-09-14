Rep. Rick Allen announces Community Office Hours

Wednesday, September 14. 2016
U.S. Congressman Rick Allen (R-Ga.-12) today announced his staff will be holding Community Office Hours in Baxley on Wednesday, September 21, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Appling Courthouse Annex.
These office hours offer the opportunity for constituents to receive personal assistance from Congressman Allen’s office in their local communities.  Rose Anne Hollman, Constituent Services Representative for Congressman Allen, will be available to assist with a number of federal issues, including problems with federal agencies, such as Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Medicare, and others.

Congressman Allen stated, “Constituent service is a top priority of mine, and my staff and I stand ready to help with issues at the federal level.  I am pleased to offer this opportunity for my office to provide constituents direct assistance closer to home.”
