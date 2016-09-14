Arts Council asks for submissions to Fall Art and Hand Craft Show

September 19th-October 1 the Arts Council of Appling County will sponsor an art show hosted by Interstate Credit Union, 665 West Parker Street, Baxley. Applicants may leave their work at the Chamber of Commerce on September 15 or 16 or contact Judy Johnson (912-278-1953) to leave the work with her prior to the show.
Entry is open to current or former residents of Appling County, or to entries that depict Appling County or its residents. No art larger than three feet by five feet, and artists may exhibit only three works per show, unless it is a special show. Reproductions of originals will not be hung. They may be shrink-wrapped or framed in good condition and may be displayed for sale. All work will be divided into original or copies divisions in individual categories. All work to be hung must be framed and ready to be hung. Artwork applications should include the date the artwork was created. Please enter your work and allow others to see the talent in Appling County.
Along with drawings, paintings, sculpture, photography, printmaking and mixed media, they welcome craft entries, including sewing, quilting, embroidery, crochet, wood work (both fine and crafts), pottery, gourds, and baskets.