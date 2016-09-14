Community Prayer Walk on East Parker Street.

Kingdom Come community-wide event proves successful

By Bryan Shipes

The community-wide prayer event, Kingdom Come, was held on Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Baxley. As this event was held on the 15th anniversary of 9/11, the power of coming together as one in the body of Christ was seen, heard and understood as everyone joined together in prayer, praise and worship.
As one group joined together in prayer at City Hall, followed with a walk toward Downtown Baxley, around the Courthouse Square and back to the Courthouse Annex Building, another group was praying and reading scriptures of the Bible aloud and in one accord, resulting in the entire Bible being read. These events were held simultaneously so that participants could attend their evening church services and so that the event could be completed as one.

Several hundred people of all ages took part in this amazing community program. As the City Hall area filled with people, so did the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Annex Building. When the two groups joined together in prayer, praise and worship, you could definitely feel the power of the Almighty God.
