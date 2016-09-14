By Bryan Shipes
The community-wide prayer event, Kingdom Come, was held on Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Baxley. As this event was held on the 15th anniversary of 9/11, the power of coming together as one in the body of Christ was seen, heard and understood as everyone joined together in prayer, praise and worship.
Community Prayer Walk on East Parker Street.
Kingdom Come community-wide event proves successful
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)