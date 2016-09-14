Pirates improve to 1-1 on the season

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 17-33 loss to Brunswick (2-1) on September 9. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, www.ghsfha.org, the Pirates have a 17-13-1 overall record against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 1967. The last two games between the teams were each decided by a score of 33-9 with the Pirates winning in 2014 and the Yellow Jackets winning last season. Due to the Georgia High School Association, GHSA, region realignment this will be the second straight season the game has been played in Jesup.
Pirate scoring plays
The first score for the Pirates came on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keelan Crosby to Devon Moore. William Jaramillo added the extra point to make the score 7-10 with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter.
The Pirates were able to get within 14-17 on their next score, a four-yard touchdown run by Crosby with 42.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Pirates took a 21-17 lead on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Crosby to Moore at the 9:03 mark in the third quarter.
