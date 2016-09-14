Deputies respond to incidents

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On September 2, answered a call to E. River Road in reference to a one-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Sept. 2, answered a call to Gerald Eunice Road in reference to a burglary. A complainant stated taken from his shop was a Honda Foreman four-wheeler valued at $6,000.00. The four-wheeler was entered into GCIC records and investigation continues.
Sept. 3, answered a call to Hatch Parkway South in reference to a domestic, which led to the arrest of Stephanie Leigh Green, 32, of Baxley. Green was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sept. 3, answered a call to Hwy. 15 in reference to a one-vehicle deer accident. No injuries were reported.
Sept. 4, answered a call to Landing Road in reference to an unresponsive subject. The victim, Sheila Mann Carter, 46, was found unresponsive. The coroner was notified and pronounced the victim deceased.
Sept. 4, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to entering an auto/theft. The complainant stated two wallets valued at $100.00 were taken from her parked vehicle. Investigation continues.
Sept. 5, answered a call to Tim Crosby Road in reference to a Prowler. Complainant stated he thought he heard someone outside of his residence. Nothing was missing from the property. The outside of the residence and the surrounding area was checked, but no one was located.
Sept. 5, answered a call to Piney Grove Church Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated his Lincoln Electric Ranger Welder was stolen. The welder has a Kubota D722 engine and was entered into GCIC records. Investigation continues.
Sept. 5, answered a call to Hatch Parkway North in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated she found the glass sliding door to her green house open, and a door on the north side of the green house had been broken into. Nothing appeared to be missing at time of report. Investigation continues.
Sept. 5, answered a call to W. River Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated someone had entered her residence and took $180.00 from an envelope that was pinned to a bulletin board. Investigation continues and a possible suspect was named.
Sept. 5, answered a call to Black Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated several firearms had been stolen from her residence. Investigation led to the arrest of Houston Franklin Griffin, 19, of Baxley. Griffin was charged with theft by taking and also possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. One of the four firearms was recovered. Investigation continues.
