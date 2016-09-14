Rachelene Truett Buckner, age 78, passed over after a brief illness on August 12, 2016 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.
Mrs. Buckner is preceded in death by her father, Ramsey Truett of Hazlehurst, her mother, Willene Jenkins of Culpepper, Virginia, her husband, Ronald Buckner, two brohers, Bobby Truett and Junior Truett and her daughter Melissa Marie Williamson of Saint Simons Island.
Ms. Buckner is survived by her sister, Frances (James) Edwards and brother, Danny Jenkins of Culpepper, Virginia, her two sons, David Sickles of Hazlehurst, Donnie Sickles of Clearwater, Florida, three daughters Trudi Carter of Blackshear, Elizabeth (Alex) Mitevski of Pontiac, Michigan, Melanie (Raymond) Reese of Santa Claus, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a very dear sidekick and partner in crime Ms. Carolyn Rae.
Mrs. Buckner graduated from high school in Jeff Davis County and served briefly in the armed forces. She worked as a seamstress and as a welder at Alco Controls and was a beloved housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and spending time chatting and dining with friends. Her family and friends will always remember her for her quick-wittedness and humor as well as her loving, caring and endless generosity toward others.
The family would also like express appreciation for the special care and assistance through the years from special friends and extended family, namely Peggy Sickles, Ronnie Carter, Amanda Baucom, and Tamatha Atkinson. Your extra special care and attention did not go unnoticed.
A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.