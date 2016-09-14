Sheila Elaine Mann Carter

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Sheila Elaine Mann Carter, age 46, who passed away September 4, 2016. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Zion Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, mother, Gi-Gi, and proud grandmother. She loved to hold jewelry parties and to spend all the time she could with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Errol “Kenny” Carter, Jr.; three sons, Ashley L. Carter and wife, Jana, Stephen Carter and William Carter and wife, Toni; one daughter, Katlyn “Katie” Carter; parents, Ernie Mann and Shirley Mann; nine grandchildren, Selena, Thomas, Olivia, Ashton, Jaylee, Ayden, Lily, Ashlynn and Leelan; one special nephew, Jared; two sisters, Linda Mann Holton and husband, Steve and Lisa Mann; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson, the Reverend Robbie Tomberlin and the Reverend Thomas Kelly officiating.

Interment followed in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

Active Pallbearers were Thomas Minton, Derek Igou, Justin Igou, Shane Gooch, Gregory Mann, Dustin Mann and McKenley Hand.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Sheila Elaine Mann Carter.
