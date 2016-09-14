Francis Martin Griffin

Wednesday, September 14. 2016
Francis Martin Griffin, age 78, of Baxley died Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in the Jeff Davis Hospital.
Mr. Griffin was born July 29, 1938 in Appling County to the late Earl Emanuel Griffin and the late Ione Bullard Griffin. He was a car salesman for Alma Auto Auction. Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by a son, Greg Griffin.

Survivors include his two daughters, Fran Peacock of Baxley and Nancy Smith of Alma; a son, Matt Griffin of Odum; brother, Howard Griffin of Texas; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
