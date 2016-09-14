Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Steve Mincey, age 50, who passed away Thursday, September 1, 2016. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a service technician with Sapp Ford for over twenty five years and a service technician with Woody Folsom Ford the past five years. Steve loved yardwork and cookouts with friends and family.
Surviving is his mother, Betty Jean Weaver and husband, Connie of Baxley; two daughters, Amanda Mincey and Chance Crosby and Ashley and James Nelson; fiancé, Patsie Johns; grandchildren, Kelcie Norris, Kyra Norris, Carley Crosby, Keelan Crosby, Miracle Crosby, Taylen Crosby, Faith Brannon, Brody Nelson, Deanna Nelson; two brothers, Dewayne and Charlen Carter and Eddis and Anita Carter; nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 5, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Charles Hutcheson officiating.
Interment followed in the Carter Cemetery.
Visitation was held Sunday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Randy Evans, Shawn Kersey, Justin Kersey, Jeff Johns, Travis Gibbs, Michael Stone and Jonathan “J.D.” Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers were employees of Woody Folsom Ford and previous employees of Sapp Ford.
