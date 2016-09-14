Eugene Walker, Jr., age 79, passed away Friday, September 2, 2016 at the Appling HealthCare Pavilion. He was a lifelong resident of Baxley. He was born on November 25, 1936 to the late Eugene Walker, Sr. and Mozella Walker. He was educated at the Appling Training School and was a faithful member of Saint James A.M.E. Church. He was married to Ophelia Williams Walker for over 60 years.
Mr. Walker loved his community and served as a Baxley City Councilman for over 19 years as well as serving on the Advisory Hospice Board, Inc. and the Advisory Housing Authority Board. He was employed at Akzo Nobel, Inc. for a number of years prior to retiring.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Eugene and Mozella Walker; son, Dydell Walker; sisters, Earline Jenkins, Marjean Williams, Clementine Bell and Berniece Hall.
Survivors include wife, Ophelia W. Walker; children, Cynthia W. (William) Moore of Jesup, Carey L. (Terry) Walker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vondola (Troy) Barney of Baxley, Dearaimus (Pamela) Walker of Baxley, Stephanie Walker of Baxley and Edgar Walker of Jacksonville, Florida; granddaughter, Jaikeria (Jamere) Newkirk, who was raised as a daughter; sisters, Garfyangia Atkinson of Waverly, Bettye Walker of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Joann (Norman) Rooks of Baxley; sister-in-laws, Zora Elizabeth Brown and Versie Lee Brown. Ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends also survive.
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 9, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint James African Methodist Episcopal Church with the Reverend Douglas B. Stinson serving as pastor and Bishop William T. Moore presiding.
Internment followed in the Baxley Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday, September 8, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Troy Barney, Jr., Jamere Newkirk, Renwick M. Jones, Cedric Williams, Dearaimus Walker, Jr., Tramon Brooks, Julian Harden, Jr. and Clifford L. Lee.
Honorary pallbearers were George H. Skipper, Willie J. Ellis, Pavilion staff, Shelly Cash, Baxley City Councilmen, Dr. Errol Graham and staff.
Musical selections were rendered by the Saint James A.M.E. Church Choir and Carletha Wright.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com
.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.