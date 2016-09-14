Sara Tillman Sellers, age 68, of Baxley died Thursday, September 8, 2016 at her daughter’s home in Odum.
Mrs. Sellers was born April 27, 1948 in Ludowici to the late Robert Reppard Tillman and the late Vannie Nelson Tillman. She was a member of Harvest Chapel Church but attended Piney Grove Church of God in Odum for the past three years. Mrs. Sellers received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Valdosta State College. She participated in graduate studies at the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee and received a Master’s degree in Special Education from Valdosta State College.
Prior to moving to Baxley in 1977, Mrs. Sellers taught the fifth grade, the deaf, and the mentally handicapped in the Valdosta City Schools. She also taught the deaf in Houston County and the behaviorally disordered in Wayne County. She served on Valdosta State College’s Special Education Field Advisory Council and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Council for Exceptional Children.
While she was a special education teacher at Appling Co. Primary School, she was recognized as Appling Co. Teacher of Year in 1985 and worked tirelessly to enhance the quality of education for handicapped children.
After retirement from the Appling Co. Board of Education she continued her career in education as a consultant and trainer for SRA and McGraw Hill. She was also the recipient of the JP Associates’ Educator of the Year Award.
She was also a member of the Appling County Retired Educators, Georgia Retired Teachers Association, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Marlin Sellers and her son, James Tyler Stockman.
Survivors include her daughters, Rikki (James E.) Clary of Odum, Blair Woodard Courson of Savannah, and Amy Branson Summerall of Baxley; sister, Brenda Jowers of Blackshear; brother, Max (Sherry) Tillman of Alma; ten grandchildren, Sara-Hayden Sellers Clary, Ada Gail Clary, John Taylor Clary, James Decoda (Morgan) Clary, Madilyn Page Clary, Caitlin (Ren) Theus, Catherine (Brock) Murray, Sydney Woodard, Jacob Ty Craven, and Nathan Joshua Courson; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Clary, Cooper Clary, Justin Braxton Clary and Carter Murray.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at Harvest Chapel Church with Bishop Randy Sellers and Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating and eulogies by Maggie Boozer and Jane Aycock. Mrs. Sellers lay in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
Active pallbearers were Dax Brown, Bender Brown, John Taylor Clary, James Decoda Clary, Jared Kevin White, Jacob Ty Craven and Nathan Joshua Courson.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnnie and Liz Corry, Adam and Melanie O’Quinn, Phil and Betty Jo Jenkins, Carolyn Lott, Allison Murray, Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Crummey, Mr. and Mrs. Bender Brown and family, Charlie and Susie Stuckey, Karren Wheeler Pye, staff of Appling Family Total Healthcare, Ray Dixon, Johnny and Karen Glenn, Duane and Margaret Whitley, Mickey and Carole Grainger, Jerry and Gail Baxley, Bob and Val Rump, Janie Tyre, Jennifer Johnson, Zack Johnson, David JoAnne Luke, Appling County Retired Educators and Former Associates of SRA and McGraw Hill.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday evening 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Harvest Chapel Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Sara-Hayden Sellers Clary, Hope Smith and Crystal Murphy.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Appling Christian Academy 1479 Hatch Parkway South, Baxley, Ga. 31513
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.