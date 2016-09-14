Vernon Williams

Mr. Williams was a native of Jeff Davis County and resided in Appling County most of his life. He was the son of the late Thomas Jessie Williams, Sr. and Carrie Wilcox Williams. He was a member of Satilla Free Will Baptist Church for over 51 years and served as a deacon. In 1993, Mr. Williams and his wife, Beulah, moved to the Augusta area and joined Peace Free Will Baptist Church, where their son, Larry planted the church and continues to serve as pastor.
Mr. Williams was a retired farmer of Appling County and was the largest tobacco producer in the state of Georgia for many years. The focus of Mr. Williams’ life was his family and he always put them first. He leaves behind his loving and faithful wife of 72 years, Beulah Lynn Williams; his son Larry Williams (Brenda) of Evans; and his daughters, Lynnette Williams Bailey (Charles) of Baxley, Karen Williams Floyd (David) of Warner Robins, Patricia Williams Silvers (David) of Baxley and Cindy Williams Torres (Carlos) of Grovetown. Mr. Williams also leaves his memory behind with his 16 loving grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, September 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Miles Funeral Home of Hazlehurst. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Satilla Free Will Baptist Church of Hazlehurst, with the Rev. Billy McKinney and the Rev. Paul Smith officiating. Interment followed the service in the Satilla cemetery.
Mr. Williams’ nephews served as honorary pallbearers. Active pallbearers were Mr. Williams’ grandsons and great-grandsons. Grandsons serving were Doug Jackson, Larry Dale Williams, Jr., Jason Brewer, Stacey Brewer, John David Floyd, Brandan Graves, and Joshua Graves. Great-grandsons serving were Spencer Jackson and Tyler Jackson.