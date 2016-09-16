The freedom to disrespect works both ways

Who cares what Colin Kaepernick, the sage of San Francisco, thinks? Really. So, why am I writing about him? Because people have asked me to weigh in and I will do it this one time.
Here is a guy who refuses to honor the national anthem until the American flag “represents what it is supposed to represent.” For one thing, he doesn’t care much for the men and women of law enforcement. To be sure we haven’t missed the point, he has donned socks with pictures of pigs wearing police caps. All he has managed to do to date is to further harden the position of demagogues on both sides of this issue as well as make a lot of fair-minded people wonder if anybody really wants meaningful dialogue or do they just want to posture and preen. In football parlance, he has thrown the opportunity for reasonable dialogue for a loss. But, consider the source.
The guy gets paid $10.4 million a year to run around with a plastic bucket on his head and throw an oblong cowhide-covered rubber bladder to the cheers of a bunch of people seriously in need of a life. Those with more knowledge on the subject that I (which isn’t saying much) believe he was on the brink of being cut and this was all a ploy. Cut him and you turn into a martyr and give the bullhorn bleaters a hero.
He is no hero. As you read here last week, I was in the presence of real heroes who were being honored at the annual Peace Officers’ Association of Georgia convention in Savannah for bravery above and beyond the call of duty. Their aggregate annual salary won’t come close to approaching what this guy makes. However, they do something far more important than he ever will.
These people pull suspected drug dealers out of burning automobiles. They pull suicidal citizens off bridges. They brave numbing cold water to save young children suffering hypothermia. They try to diffuse domestic conflicts and face down hostage takers only to get shot at for their efforts. Meanwhile, this guy runs around with a plastic bucket on his head and throws an oblong cowhide-covered rubber bladder.
