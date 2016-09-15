As long as I agree

There has been much in the news as of late regarding a silent protest being staged by a quarterback of a team in the National Football League. The San Francisco Forty-niners have become front-and-center in virtually every sporting news report for a number of weeks as back-up quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, has inadvertently decided to launch a protest of the documented injustices that have plagued Black America by simply kneeling, not standing, during the national anthem. Although the team’s hierarchy would love for the focus to be the result of outstanding plays and a stellar record, the basis of the attention is the response to one player’s angst toward the ills of our society that have more-or-less been swept under the rug for decades but Kaepernick is staging a one-man protest to bring attention to the issues.
According to my good friend and colleague, Mr. Wikipedia, Kaepernick was born November 3, 1987 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Heidi (Zabransky) Russo, a 19-year-old Caucasian woman who was single and trying to navigate the ills of a difficult life at the time. His birth father, an African American, left before he was born. Russo placed her son for adoption with Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, a Caucasian couple who had two children—son Kyle and daughter Devon and were looking for a boy after having lost two other sons to heart defects. At age four, Collin Rand Kaepernick became the youngest of their three children. He lived in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin until then, and attended grade school in Turlock, California after moving with his adoptive family. In high school, Kaepernick participated in a few sports as well as maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Fast-forward a couple decades and Kaepernick is blessed enough to have been able to utilize his divinely ordained talent as a football player (he also had options in college to pursue baseball as well as basketball scholarships) to earn a decent living. The talented player reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Forty-niners in 2012 which proved the benefit of his hard work.
I debate that life in and of itself is difficult to say the least; even when things are viewed in Black and White, but imagine not knowing where you fit in life’s over-all scheme. In his quest to take a stand for something about which he feels quite strongly, Collin Kaepernick has been slammed, ridiculed and criticized for being “anti-American when his stance actually couldn’t be more American. One such individual by the name of Trent Dilfer, a commentator on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, came out strongly against Kaepernick’s protest this past Sunday, September 11th. Dilfer condemned the player for “disrupting the Forty-niner organization” noting, “The big thing that hit me through all this was this is a backup quarterback whose job is to be quiet, and sit in the shadows and get the starter ready to play Week 1,” Dilfer said on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”
