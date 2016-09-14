During the course of my whole life, I’ve heard the old adage that opposites attract, and my parents verify the truth of it. Mama and Daddy had nothing in common but two children, my sister Sarah Nell and me. Early in my life I learned to first ask my father when I wanted permission to do something. Mama always said no; Daddy usually said yes. That one difference sat at the top of the long list though. Daddy procrastinated; Mama wanted it done yesterday. Mama’s loyalty to her large family, especially her youngest brother Roy, contrasted sharply with Daddy’s to her and his daughters. His brothers and sister didn’t warrant much of his attention. Daddy wanted a college education for his daughters; Mama thought high school quite sufficient. Mama’s temper flashed like a grease fire in a cast iron skillet; Daddy’s hardly existed unless someone troubled his family. Then it turned into a cyclopean creature feared by all. However, they steadfastly loved each other and us girls. When all their differences raised the roof of our house to dangerous levels, they relied on that love to restore some level of sanity.
One of Mama’s and Daddy’s main differences was their attitude toward reading. Daddy loved books and saw their value; Mama thought one’s time should be spent in more important endeavors. She read magazines sometimes, even subscribing to a few, but Daddy spent several hours every day reading. He worked hard to support us and he relaxed every night with a good book. The Nichols household had no television until I was in high school. By then, Daddy had spent about 50 years entertaining himself with books. The television certainly didn’t eliminate his reading habit. He did start reading and watching television at the same time though. Mama continued to read her magazines and fuss about Daddy’s reading, especially when I followed in his footsteps and kept my nose in a book every minute that I possibly could.
“You see,” she said to him, “now Mary Ann has taken up your bad habits.”
“Well, Nellie,” he replied, looking up from his book, “it’s not like I taught her to drink beer or play poker. I can think of a lot worse habits than reading.”
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.