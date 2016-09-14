It’s Time for Change

We need to get up, wake up and look around us. Changes are coming everyday and we are too blind to see.
Can’t we see that God is speaking through the rain, storms, earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes, mudslides, wind, fire and heat? I would like to know what man could do about it. Who is in control? We must look around us and seek the Lord before it is too late. There is a storm out on the ocean, it is slowly coming this way and there is nothing we can do about it.
Why do we complain? If we show more compassion, concern and love for one another, God will be pleased and our lives would be better in every area. He is our refuge, His love stands when all else has failed. Think about it.
If you don’t know it, there won’t another “ark” to save us. The Lord is our protector and guide, but we must hear him when he speaks. We must trust Him, pray, keep the faith and believe in God. Whatever storms come in our lives, God will help us weather any storm.
We must remember that the Lord who made the sunshine is also our refuge in any storm. Read in the Book of Iasiah, chapter 43 and verse three. So when life gets too hard to stand…kneel!
To God be the Glory, God Bless!
A Concerned Citizen,
Mrs. Rebecca A. Ogden