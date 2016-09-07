Appling County Primary PTO invites you to pop into PTO on Sept. 8!

Wednesday, September 7. 2016
Appling County Primary School PTO invites all parents and caregivers who have students enrolled at ACPS to attend its PTO orientation. Come and learn how to get involved in the school, upcoming events and fundraisers! You can join PTO by completing a membership form and paying the $5.00 membership fee at the orientation.
Membership fees are used to purchase needed supplies for ACPS including homework folders, headphones for computer class, and supplies for music, art, and PE. The orientation will be held Thursday, September 8, at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Pop into PTO and let’s make this year a great year.

For more information contact 912-367-8642.
