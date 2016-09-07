GENTS and GLAM to hold college preparedness workshop September 11

GENTS and GLAM will be hosting a special college preparedness workshop for parents and students on September 11, at 4:00 p.m. The workshop will feature guest speakers who will discuss college-readiness programs. Guest speakers will present information on the Move on When Ready Program and a representative from GA Student Finance Commission will discuss its programs including HOPE as well as the 529 College Savings Plan.
The workshop will be held at Celebration Church located at 586 Parker Street.
For more information please contact Santina M. Fryer at 912-339-0072.