Ms. Nail and Mr. Deats to wed on September 24

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Weddings
Tuesday, September 6. 2016
Comments (0)
Chuck and Krisan Nail of Baxley are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Nail, to Jesse Deats, son of Dave and Tammi Deats of Hazlehurst.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Barry and Janice Branch of Baxley and paternal granddaughter of Charles and Connie Nail of Graham. Brooke is a 2011 graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School and 2016 graduate of The College of Coastal Georgia, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education. She is employed by the Bacon County Board of Education as a fifth grade teacher and assistant high school softball coach.

The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of Alice Grantham and the late Bobby Grantham of Hazlehurst and paternal grandson of Delores Emerson of Livonia, NY and the late Don Deats of Honeoyes, NY. Jesse is a 2011 graduate of Jeff Davis High School and Altamaha Tech for Electrical Systems Technology. He is employed with Deats Excavation and Utilities in Hazlehurst.

The wedding will be held Saturday, September 24, at 6:00 p.m. at The Cotton Patch, located at 495 Townsbluff Road in Hazlehurst. No local invitations with be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner