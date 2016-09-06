Ms. Nail and Mr. Deats to wed on September 24

Chuck and Krisan Nail of Baxley are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Nail, to Jesse Deats, son of Dave and Tammi Deats of Hazlehurst.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Barry and Janice Branch of Baxley and paternal granddaughter of Charles and Connie Nail of Graham. Brooke is a 2011 graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School and 2016 graduate of The College of Coastal Georgia, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education. She is employed by the Bacon County Board of Education as a fifth grade teacher and assistant high school softball coach.
The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of Alice Grantham and the late Bobby Grantham of Hazlehurst and paternal grandson of Delores Emerson of Livonia, NY and the late Don Deats of Honeoyes, NY. Jesse is a 2011 graduate of Jeff Davis High School and Altamaha Tech for Electrical Systems Technology. He is employed with Deats Excavation and Utilities in Hazlehurst.
The wedding will be held Saturday, September 24, at 6:00 p.m. at The Cotton Patch, located at 495 Townsbluff Road in Hazlehurst. No local invitations with be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.