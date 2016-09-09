Baxley Police gives update of recent incidents

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On August 11 at approximately 10:25 a.m., officers answered a call to a West Allen Street address in reference to an animal abuse incident. On arrival, officers met with a complainant who told them about the dogs and the unbearable living conditions. After an investigation, officers discovered that the resident had two dogs that were being kept in very small enclosures, along with intolerable living conditions that included no water or food. Both dogs were picked up, where the animal control officer then checked each one before placing them into protective custody, before they were placed in the shelter and provided food and water. Charged in connection with this incident was Melvin Mims, 50, of Baxley on two counts cruelty to animal.
August 12 at approx. 10:45 a.m., officers met with a complainant at a City Circle address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers he was missing a battery from off his tractor that he uses to take care of the property.
August 12 at approx. 6:20 p.m., officers answered a call to Fred’s in reference to a theft. On arrival, officers met with a clerk whom had a person detained for taking some items without paying for them. Charged in connection with this incident was Amy Summerall, 44, of an Odum address on one count theft by shoplifting.
August 14 at approx. 10:45 a.m., officers answered a call to the Discount Corner Store in reference to a robbery. On arrival, officers met with the clerk who told them that a black male person wearing a red handkerchief on his face, white shirt and black shorts entered the business, jumped over the counter and removed a bag from under the counter that contained approx. $4,000.00 in cash and then fled out the front door on foot. Officers canvased the area but were unable to locate anyone fitting the description given. A lookout was posted to other units, but no one was found.
August 15 at approx. 4:58 p.m., officers answered a call to a Speer Homes address in reference to assault. On arrival, the complainant told officers that she had gotten into an argument with her granddaughter and it had turned physical with her being struck on the head. Charged in connection with this incident was Chelsey McManus, 18, of Baxley on one count simple battery under the family violence act.
August 19 at approx. 11:40 a.m., officers answered a call to KFC in reference to a theft. On arrival, a complainant told officers that they were missing approx. $808.00 in currency and approx. $55.00 dollars in change. The complainant said that the money had been left in the store over-night in a cabinet.
August 20 at approx. 8:44 a.m., officers met with a complainant at a MLK Avenue address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that person(s) unknown had removed a livestock trailer from his property sometime over the past several days. The trailer is described as a 20-foot by 6-foot unit, constructed of hog panels and no roof covering on it. It has two axles and two doors, one that slides open and the other swings open.
