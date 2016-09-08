2016 ACHS Homecoming Parade info given

The 2016 Appling County High School Homecoming Parade is Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. The parade route begins at the red light at Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 341. It will proceed straight down Highway 341 ending at the red light in front of Wal-Mart.
For those interested in being in the parade you may pick up all required forms and information in the front office of Appling County High School or email Hannah Dyal at Hannah.dyal@appling.k12.ga.us. The entry form, entry fee ($10), and disclaimer form(s) are due by Wednesday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. to the front office of ACHS. You will be notified by Thursday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. of your spot in the parade line-up and where your group members may be picked up following the parade.
No candy will be thrown during the parade due to safety concerns. We do hope to see you all there on September 22..