Kingdom Come event to be held on September 11

On Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. the Kingdom Come – Proclaiming the Word and March - will be held. This event is to join together believers across the City of Baxley and Appling County as young people walk the city while others read and proclaim the spoken Word aloud from the Courthouse Annex. This will be no small undertaking and everyone is encouraged to come and cry out for this generation and nation.
The line up will begin at 3:45 p.m. with the walk beginning at 4:00 p.m. The walk is aimed at age 40 and younger participants. Anyone under the age of 13 will need to be accompanied by an adult. The walk route will be around City Hall, down Parker Street/Highway 341 towards the Courthouse and then around the Courthouse block. The walk will end at the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Annex Building.
The Proclaiming the Word portion for the 40 and above age group and anyone else who would like to join will be held at the Annex Building at 4:00 p.m. All in attendance will be given certain passages of scripture to read. Everyone will read his or her passage aloud simultaneously, so that the entire Bible is read within one hour, at one time, in one mind and in one accord. After the walking group has joined and the reading portion is completed, there will be a time for worship.
Kingdom Come is an event inspired and created by Rebekah White, the fourteen-year-old daughter of Kevin White. There will be water for both groups and everyone is encouraged to bring their Bibles if you plan to participate in the reading group. A Facebook page has been created for this event and can be found by searching “Kingdom Come Appling County”. For any additional information or questions, please contact Kevin White at 912-339-2744.