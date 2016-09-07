Raiford Edwin “Ed” Tillman, age 65, of Surrency died Friday, August 26, 2016 in Vidalia.
Mr. Tillman was born October 4, 1950 in Appling County to the late Raiford Herschel Tillman and the late Colleen Pearce Tillman. He was a member of Surrency Community Bible Church and a member of the Iron Butt Association. Mr. Tillman was the owner and operator of Enviro-Tech Services Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Kerley Tillman of Surrency; daughter and son in law, Patrice Colleen and Jerome Carthan of Atlanta; step- son, Marc Smith of Lumber City; step-daughter, Marci McCranie of Santa Claus; two sisters and brother in law, Donna and Al Covington of Surrency and Phyllis Henderson of Baxley; two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 29, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlton Rowell and the Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating.
Interment followed in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Marc Smith, Sheldon Pearce, Jerome Carthan, Robert Tillman, Dell McGowan and Oscar Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance, members of Surrency Community Bible Church and Iron Butt Association Riders.
Musical selections were rendered by Tony Rowell.
Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice Foundation 904 Mt. Vernon Road, Suite B, Vidalia, Ga. 30474.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home (www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com
).