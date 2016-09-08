Deloach gives weekly account

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On August 27, answered a call to Eula Courson Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated someone had opened the back door and took $70.00, an Android tablet and iPad mini. Investigation continues.
Aug. 27, a report of an intoxicated subject walking near the roadway on Ten Mile Road and Oscar Tippins Road led to the arrest of James Ronald McCormick III, 41, of Hortense. McCormick was charged with PUI, and VGCA/ oxycodone.
Aug. 27, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report financial card fraud. The complainant stated he had been notified by his local bank that his account had been compromised by several transactions. The bank account was frozen and investigation continues.
Aug. 28, answered a call to Poplar Lane in reference to a domestic that led to the arrest of Nicholas Gene Overstreet, 28, and William Eugene Overstreet, 46, both of Baxley. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.
Aug. 28, answered a call to Old Surrency Road in reference to a domestic. A husband and wife had a verbal dispute and the husband left the residence. The husband, Joshua Wade Dykes, 37, of Baxley, was later arrested on Zoar Road for reckless driving and speeding.
Aug. 28, answered a call to Old Surrency Road in reference to cruelty to children. The complainant stated a subject had left marks on two of her son’s using a tree limb to discipline them. DFACS was notified. Investigation continues.
Aug. 28, answered a call to Fire Tower Road in reference to a domestic. The complainant stated she and her husband had just divorced and she wanted to get her personal items from the residence and he would not let her. Both subjects were advised to talk with their attorneys.
For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.