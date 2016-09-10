Baxley and Appling prepared for Hermine

Last Thursday staff at The News-Banner watched as news releases and emails shot across our computer screens for the major part of the day. Releases were received from national, state and local agencies preparing people for the approaching storm. Hermine was a tropical storm until late Thursday afternoon when it decided to pick up steam and made landfall later that night actually as a Category 1 Hurricane.
Our school system did a good job of making the call early on to cancel school for Friday, as well as all extracurricular activities planned for Thursday afternoon and Friday evening, including football games.
Also throughout the day Baxley and Appling County officials along with Appling Emergency Management and local first responders stayed abreast of the storm and its potential threat to our area. By end of business day plans were in place and public service announcements were released to the community and local news outlets giving good advise to residents regarding the storm and also provided telephone numbers for citizens to call for emergency and nonemergency situations.
Hermine huffed and puffed a little and dumped a good bit of needed rain on the area, but it was not as bad as expected. Thank you God. However, it was reassuring to know that our community was prepared had the outcome been different.
-Jamie Gardner