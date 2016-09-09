The hot seat

Nothing makes me madder than some bozo screwing with me or mine when I have done nothing to deserve it. This was the cased some time back when I was still growing poultry for Gold Kist and one of the catch crew decided my medicator buckets made a great potty. While the catch crew was maybe in house number 1, the Phantom Pooper would be in house 5 relieving himself in my medicator bucket without a care in the world.
Growing poultry used to work like this; after 7 or 8 weeks of 24-7 management, it is time for the poultry catchers to show up. These men rarely get any attention or praise and their job is as nasty a one as I have ever seen. The dust, smell, noise, and general organized confusion of the ‘catch’ is a thing of beauty. Especially to a grower because he knows a check is right behind the catchers.
I assume the catchers are well paid but, as in any organization, it is always possible there is one malcontent who, in order to show disdain for his employer and his life in general, lashes out in whatever way he can to satisfy his call for revenge upon those he deems responsible for his lot in life.
Our catch crew had one of these miscreants among them (I dubbed him the ‘Phantom Coop Pooper) and I was fit to be tied. I must admit these tall 6 gallon buckets do make a convenient potty, but they are not supposed to be used in this particular way. I immediately told the crew boss and told him if he could not put a stop to it, then Bless God, I would.
The ‘Phantom’ apparently did not like being told not to do something and continued to strike over the next several grow outs and I hit upon an idea. I gathered a gallon of habanero peppers and cooked them down to a mush and then strained the liquid and reduced it to just a miniscule amount of what looked to be pepper oil, HOT pepper oil. I laughed like a mad scientist as I added glycerin to thicken the concoction and pictured in my mind the end result to come. I hoped I would not be disappointed.
The grow out finally over, I could hardly wait as I dried each medicator bucket and since there were 5 of them and I did not know which one would be used, I applied hot pepper oil to the rim of each one, raised the water lines in advance of
the catch crew, and, after apprising the crew boss to be on the lookout, went home to catch a nap while the catchers did their job.
