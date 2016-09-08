Mistakenly mistaken

For the sake of clarity, I’d like to first submit Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word “Mistake” which is: to understand (something or someone) incorrectly: to make a wrong judgment about (something): to identify (someone or something) incorrectly.
With this understanding of what it means to make a mistake one would think that any sane mammal that walks upright and puts on his pants one leg at a time could benefit from knowing when an error in judgment fosters poor results. In hillbilly vernacular, we like to call that a matter of good ole country common sense.
There are, however, those instances when you run into folks who think their “perceived” levels of intelligence are far beyond the gates of wisdom that have been handed down from generation to generation since the discovery of fire. My late grandfather, Nathaniel Sharpe would say, “Them’s peoples that’s too smart for they own good.”
In such cases when dealing with said people, it seems difficult for them to understand the fact there is a distinctive difference between what’s considered a mistake and ill-fated intent. This was not the case Friday evening of last week with me coming into town on Hwy. #15 out by the junior high school. I’d been coasting along with the cruise control set since leaving Blackshear when I passed a city of Baxley police officer. The car had turned back and was noticed behind me just as I approached the speed limit sign indicating the determined rate of travel as forty-five miles per hour. At the point the officer pulled me over, it was soon explained that I’d actually passed another sign prior to reaching the school which showed the same “city appropriated” rate of speed. Obviously, it must have been during the time I’d been looking off to the opposite side of the road and simply took heed to the officer’s warning to be mindful of my speed. This, I submit, is a prime example of a mistake when I “identified something incorrectly” or actually failed to identify the speed limit marker.
Now, on the other hand, this certainly cannot be considered the case as it relates to a long-time acquaintance that has been married five times; which is reason enough he should remain anonymous. In each instance he’s met the would-be wife and, shall we say, taken the wrong approach only to be before a priest and married within a relatively short period of time. And, as fate would have it, they’re usually back before a judge and divorced within a relatively short period of time as well with his reason being that the impromptu marriage was simply a mistake.
