Georgia State Patrol gives monthly recap for Appling

State Troopers from the Reidsville Post of the Georgia State Patrol investigated 16 traffic crashes during the month of August in Appling County. Sergeant First Class J.M. Lamb said the traffic crashes resulted in 14 injuries and 0 deaths.
SFC Lamb said Troopers from Post 18 also issued 37 traffic citations in the county during the month. The total includes 0 arrests for driving under the influence, 15 citations for speeding, 8 seat belt violations, and 2 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 99 warnings.