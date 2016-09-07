A salute to a group of unsung heroes in Georgia

I spoke recently to the Peace Officers’ Association of Georgia at their annual conference in Savannah and was privileged to witness a group of dedicated law enforcement officers being honored by the POAG for their heroism. Here are their stories, much abridged because of space limitations.
Marietta Police Officers Jayson Duncan and Enrique Mallen were patrolling a known drug area when they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver sped away onto the interstate, crashing into a tractor-trailer and catching the car on fire. Duncan and Mallen rushed to the suspect’s car to rescue him, only to have him resist their efforts. Still, these two officers risked their own lives to save his.
Sergeant Chris Hodge, of the Department of Natural Resources, came upon a traffic crash on I-95 in Glynn County. The driver was seriously injured and not breathing. Sergeant Hodge began performing CPR. He was able to successfully resuscitate the driver and transport her to the hospital. Without his quick action, the driver would have likely died at the scene.
In two separate but equally critical situations, Ranger First Class Michael Crawley, also with DNR, managed to coax a woman who was threatening to jump over a bridge rail in Bartow County long enough to grab her at the precise moment and save her life. Griffin Police Sergeant Chris Wilson faced a similar situation and also was able to stop a female from jumping by calming talking to her until he could pull her away from the bridge.
Georgia State Trooper First Class Rodney Curtis and Trooper J. Salcedo were called to assist Pickens County deputies with a domestic dispute. Curtis and Salcedo learned that Pickens County deputies had encountered a man with a handgun who was refusing to comply with the deputies. The subject started firing at the deputies, wounding one, and shooting at Trooper Curtis, who returned fire, saving his life and the lives of the other officers present.
DNR Sergeant Damon Winters received a call regarding two capsized vessels in the Sapelo Sound. There were seven people in the middle of the sound hanging onto the capsized boats. Despite rough seas, Sgt. Winters was able to maneuver his boat near them and rescue all seven, including a 6-year-old. All victims were in various stages of hypothermia. The three in most serious condition he got to the hospital in Savannah. Credit him with saving seven lives at the risk of his own.
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.