Dear Editor,
In the last few weeks, I have had the opportunity to once again to be associated with out wonderful Pavilion Nursing Facility. Ms. Melba Webb and her folks do a wonderful Job. My thanks especially to Ms. Emma Branch, RN and the folks on C Hall. Also, Ms. Brenda Banks in the dietary department does everything she can to make the residents feel right at home. She fixes them something special if they ask her to. Also, let me say a word about the upkeep of the facility, it looks as good as the day it was opened! The housekeeping staff is great!
Thank you to Pavilion
