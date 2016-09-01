Baxley and Appling preparing for Hermine

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Thursday, September 1. 2016
Comments (0)
COUNTY AND CITY GIVE COMBINED NEWS RELEASE

By Jamie Gardner

Thursday afternoon Baxley and Appling County officials listened to reports from the National Weather Service and received information from FEMA and GEMA regarding the approaching storm Hermine, which is now a Category 1 Hurricane. Various entities have been issuing announcements throughout the day including local schools, which will be closed Friday, Sept. 2 for students and personnel. All local football games and other school related events have been canceled.

Appling County Emergency Management (EMA) is warning all citizens to be prepared. Expect winds to exceed 39 mph, and could be as high as 58 to 73 mph. Other warnings include for residents to expect downed trees, washed out roads due to excessive rain, dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages.
EMA also states that now is the time to be prepared and insure emergency kits are stocked. They also give a few other pointers for preparedness, including:

-Remember to have cash on hand as ATMs and other banking methods do not work during power outages.

-Remember to check on elderly citizens living in your area.

-If you are oxygen dependent and are running low, call 911.

-Keep cell phones charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone.

-Remember, if you encounter water covering the road, seek an alternative route. Always obey official road signs for closures and detours.

-Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast.

To contact Appling EMA, call 912-367-8170. If you have an emergency contact 911. For non-emergencies, please call 367-8111.

COUNTY AND CITY NEWS RELEASE

Residents of Baxley and Appling County:

With the approach of Hurricane Hermine, we are asking that residents take every precaution to remain safe over the next 36 to 48 hours. On Friday, September 2nd all administrative offices of Appling County Board of Commissioners and the City of Baxley will be closed. Please be advised that emergency personnel, public safety, city public works and the county road department will be on standby to respond to emergencies. For Emergencies, please contact 911; for all non-emergencies call 912-367-8111. Public works emergencies should be limited to road closures, including washouts and water crossing roadways, downed power lines and fallen trees over roadways. Standing water in ditches, parking lots and yards will not be considered an emergency and personnel will not be dispatched to handle such. Please remain indoors and off of roadways as much as possible.

Thank you.
Appling County Board of Commissioners and Baxley City Council
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner