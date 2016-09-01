COUNTY AND CITY GIVE COMBINED NEWS RELEASE
By Jamie Gardner
Thursday afternoon Baxley and Appling County officials listened to reports from the National Weather Service and received information from FEMA and GEMA regarding the approaching storm Hermine, which is now a Category 1 Hurricane. Various entities have been issuing announcements throughout the day including local schools, which will be closed Friday, Sept. 2 for students and personnel. All local football games and other school related events have been canceled.
Appling County Emergency Management (EMA) is warning all citizens to be prepared. Expect winds to exceed 39 mph, and could be as high as 58 to 73 mph. Other warnings include for residents to expect downed trees, washed out roads due to excessive rain, dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages.
Baxley and Appling preparing for Hermine
