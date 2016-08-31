Tri-County CASA to begin Fall volunteer training

Tri-County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc. is seeking volunteers to begin its Fall volunteer training program. Tri-County CASA is a non-profit organization that trains volunteers from Appling, Jeff Davis and Wayne Counties to become advocates for children in juvenile court dependency (abuse/neglect) proceedings. With Georgia’s new Juvenile Code, which went into effect January 1, 2014, there is an even greater need for volunteer advocates. Training will be September 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31and will be held at the Appling County Extension Education Building from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each training night. The swearing-in ceremony of newly trained CASA volunteers will take place November 12 at the Holiday Fashion Gala.
CASA is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental responsibility of ensuring a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and help protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the security of a loving family. The CASA volunteer is the “voice of the child” in court. CASA volunteers’ primary focus is on the child as they work with other agencies and individuals. The objective of every CASA volunteer is to help find a home that is safe, secure, loving and permanent for every child in dependency court proceedings.
National CASA’s Volunteer Training Curriculum is the core and foundation for the training sessions. The manual is also a resource the volunteer will continue to use throughout their involvement with the child/children. Training begins with an overview of the CASA volunteer’s role, the need for volunteer advocates, and the history of child advocacy in the United States. Specific skills and knowledge are examined and taught by professionals who are brought into the training sessions to help participants address areas they will encounter in working effectively with children and families. Potential volunteers learn about the specific steps they will follow once they are appointed to a case.
To become a CASA volunteer certain criteria must be met. These requirements include the following: (1) must be 21 years of age or older; (2) submit a written application which includes four personal/professional references; (3) have a criminal background check and a federal fingerprint check; (4) have a personal interview by local CASA staff; (5) complete 40 hours of training; (6) make a one year commitment to the program; (7) must be sworn-in as an officer of the court by a juvenile court judge and (8) complete 12 additional hours of in-service during year.
Tri-County CASA, Inc. serves children in Appling, Jeff Davis and Wayne Counties. Contact the Tri-County CASA office at 367-0064 to request an information packet to apply to be a volunteer or for any additional information. Make a difference in the life of a child.