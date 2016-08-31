Altamaha River Canoe/Kayak Paddle scheduled

The 2016 Altamaha River Canoe/Kayak Paddle (Linda Coleman Carson Memorial) is scheduled for Saturday, September 16. The 12-mile paddle is from Towns Bluff to Deen’s Landing. The shuttle will leave Towns Bluff promptly at 8:00 a.m.
There will be a lunch stop at Benton Lee’s Steakhouse.
A limited number of kayaks will be available on site for last minute rentals. Availability will be on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve a canoe or kayak contact Larry Brantley at 912-547-4772.
Pre-registration will cost $20.00, registration on the day of the event will be $25.00 and canoe/kayak rentals will be $45.00.
To register visit Baxley.org
email chamber@baxley.org or call 912-367-7731.