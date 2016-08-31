The Arts Council of Appling County kicked off its 2016-2017 Season Fall Membership Call Drive on Wednesday, August 24. During this drive, volunteers of the ACAC are calling on their friends, acquaintances and regular annual donors to pledge their support to the arts in Appling County.
The ACAC is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exists to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. It presents various cultural performances and experiences that enhance the artistic personality of our community in a way that celebrates uniqueness, diversity and unity and is making a promise to continue its work to put a greater emphasis on local talent. It is doing so by continuing its annual productions of In the Pines, A Community Christmas and Appling Variety Show; holding its annual Fall and Spring Art and Handcrafts Shows, hosting a quarterly Storytelling Series and it hosted a wildly successful concert series this summer at Water Works Park, where two of the four Georgia acts hailed from Appling County. A children’s musical, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, is scheduled for April. ACAC is also hosting classes taught by great local talents! These include a quarterly Story Writing Workshop with Mary Ann Ellis, Spirits and Strokes – fun evenings of painting – with Judy Johnson and Rag Rug Crocheting with Barbara Baker. It is also planning a Costume 5K and One Mile Fun Run in October and Cruising for Murder, a murder mystery dinner experience, in February. Two of these events are coming up at the beginning of September!
Thursday, September 1, at The Caroline Miller House (96 Anthony St.) Dusty Gres will lead the second quarterly Storytelling Series, by sharing some of her favorite Hair Raising Tall Tales. Participants are invited to share their own stories throughout the evening. The event is FREE and all are invited to participate. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
Rag Rug Crocheting with Barbara Baker will be taking place at 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday in September at the Baxley First United Methodist Church Banquet Room. The series is $20.00 and includes materials and light refreshments. Barbara Baker is one of Appling County’s finest makers and she’s thrilled to share the art of crocheting rag rugs with the community! Registration can be completed at the ACAC’s Facebook store: https://store7769128.ecwid.com or by contacting Carrie at the Arts Council.
The Arts Council of Appling County works and collaborates with local school and community groups to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. The arts contribute to community vitality. A growing body of research points to the arts as an engine for civic renewal. Citizen engagement in the arts creates a strong shared identity and instills pride in a cultural heritage. (Sources: The Community Arts Network; Social Impact of the Arts Project/The Reinvestment Fund; The Urban Institute) The ACAC truly believes that the events it presents help to enhance Baxley and Appling County as an exceptional place to live, work and play!
The Fall Membership Call Drive runs through Wednesday, August 31. If you do not receive a call, you can still give a tax deductible donation by contacting the ACAC at applingarts@gmail.com or 912-278-2772. You can also find a membership form on the website: www.arts-council-of-appling-county.com
