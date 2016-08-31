Surrency Class of 1958 plans reunion

Wednesday, August 31. 2016
If you are a graduate of Surrency High School, the graduating class of 1958 invites you to participate in the celebration of their 58th graduation anniversary on October 7. They will meet at Capt. Joe’s Seafood in Baxley from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The meal will be Dutch treat and will be followed by time of reminiscing and fellowship.
They only require that you let them know you’re coming no later than September 15. If you’re interested in attending please contact any member of the graduating class of 1958 and let them know.
In Baxley you can contact Orby Lamb, for example.

Otherwise contact William V. Reynolds, a.k.a. Vance as follows: Phone 706-851-6768, email: wvreyn@gmail.com or via mail: 3083 Mobile Rd., McCaysville GA 30555.
